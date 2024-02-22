Feb 22, 2024
Frankfurt Wins EU Council’s AMLA Nod, Parliament Votes Later
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Frankfurt won a preliminary vote in the Council of European Union member states to become the home of the new Anti-Money Laundering Authority, according to people familiar with the matter.
Germany’s financial hub edged out Paris, said the people who spoke under the condition of anonymity because the decision is private.
A final vote with members of the European Parliament is due later on Thursday and another city could still emerge victorious.
Nine EU countries are vying to host AMLA, a newly created EU entity aimed at countering money laundering and terrorism financing.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
