(Bloomberg) -- Franklin Templeton wants to replicate the model of a Romanian fund that’s just delivered Europe’s largest initial public offering of the year, in other parts of the world — from Ukraine to South Africa.

Fondul Proprietatea SA raised 8.1 billion lei ($1.8 billion) by selling a stake in hydropower utility Hidroelectrica SA in Bucharest this week. Originally set up by the Romanian state as a way to reimburse citizens whose property was confiscated under a previous communist regime, Fondul is now an independent vehicle managed by Franklin Templeton.

“We think it is a model that can be replicated,” Johan Meyer, chief executive officer of Franklin Templeton’s Romania business, said in an interview. “We have been having conversations with a number of other countries in relation to establishing a vehicle similar to Fondul.”

Meyer said a Fondul model may work in other former communist countries, such as Ukraine, if there’s political will. Earlier this year, Franklin Templeton signed a memorandum of understanding with Uzbekistan to create a national investment fund to help attract foreign investors in state-owned companies.

“I would very much like to see this being attempted in South Africa as well, where there are a very large number of state-owned entities that could very much benefit from having a wider range of shareholders,” said Meyer, who is South African.

Franklin Templeton has managed Fondul since 2010. The entity has minority holdings in some of Romania’s largest assets, including a 20% share in its main airport, 12% of utility Engie Romania and 20% in the Constanta port company.

Proceeds from the sale of Fondul’s stake in Hidroelectrica will be distributed to its shareholders, which include pension funds, in the coming months. Fondul’s net asset value will decrease after the Hidroelectrica deal and it plans to start asking shareholders for flexibility to start making new investments to boost its NAV.

Franklin Templeton will begin talks about extending its mandate to run Fondul in the coming months and could begin a new term in April 2024. It will also continue to explore existing plans to list more stakes, including those in salt producer Salrom and the airport, Meyer said.

“These are companies that could be listed in their own right,” according to Meyer, who said it’s too early to discuss timelines for further IPOs.

Fondul’s shares have risen more than 200% in the last decade, outperforming the 141% increase in the benchmark BET index over that period.

