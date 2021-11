Franklin Templeton Agrees to Buy Lexington Partners for $1.75 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Franklin Resources Inc. agreed to buy Lexington Partners for $1.75 billion to expand into private equity.

The deal will also complement Franklin’s offerings in real estate, private credit and hedge fund strategies, Franklin said in a statement Monday.

Lexington has fee-based assets under management of $34 billion.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.