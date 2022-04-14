(Bloomberg Markets) -- Jenny Johnson, the chief executive officer of Franklin Templeton, is expanding the 75-year-old investment company into areas including wealth management and alternative assets. Here she divulges some off-duty habits and preferences to Bloomberg TV’s Francine Lacqua, co-anchor of Bloomberg Surveillance and host of Leaders With Lacqua.

What’s your morning routine?

Let the dogs out, make coffee, go back to bed and catch up on email and read the newspapers.

What’s your typical workout?

Lately, it is rollerblading.

What is something that you’ve tried for the first time recently?

Pickleball.

Who’s your favorite new emerging musical artist?

My daughter, Mary Bolt.

What’s your favorite mode of transportation?

Bicycle.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently?

The Code Breaker by Walter Isaacson.

What’s the best show you’ve streamed recently?

Yellowstone.

What’s your favorite vacation spot?

My ranch in Montana.

What living or historical person do you truly admire?

Benjamin Franklin.

What’s the best advice you’ve gotten?

Persistence is omnipotent.

What’s the best advice you’ve given?

Everybody falls down. The difference between success and failure is whether you can dust yourself off and try again!

If you were 20, what business would you get into?

Build a business leveraging the blockchain ecosystem.

What’s your favorite city?

New Orleans.

What’s your favorite museum or artist?

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Artist is Monet.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.