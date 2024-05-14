(Bloomberg) -- Chinese manufacturers have figured out how to skirt US trade tariffs and such curbs won’t kill the world’s second-biggest economy, according to Franklin Templeton Investments Chief Executive Officer Jenny Johnson.

When asked about a potential second term for former President Donald Trump and its consequences for trade between the two countries, Johnson said a lot of mid-sized companies in China are avoiding the levies by shipping their goods from factories in countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“There’s no question there’s a shifting of supply chain going on, that naturally has to happen, but I don’t think it kills the Chinese economy,” Johnson told Bloomberg Television in an interview on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha on Tuesday. “I don’t think the Trump administration necessarily would do that.”

The Chinese government’s efforts to revive the local economy after the property crisis will create opportunities for asset managers, she said.

