(Bloomberg) -- Franklin Templeton placed an employee on administrative leave after a confrontation she had with a man in Central Park was captured on video.

The video shows a white woman with an unleashed dog in a wooded area of the park calling the police. “There is an African American man,” she said. “He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog.” The video was posted to Twitter by the man’s sister, who wrote that he is an avid birdwatcher and had asked the woman to put her dog on a leash. The man, Christian Cooper, also posted the video online.

The woman’s behavior drew a backlash on social media. The investment firm issued a statement Tuesday on the matter.

The company didn’t name the employee. She was identified as Amy Cooper, the head of insurance investment, according to a screen shot of her LinkedIn profile posted on Twitter. The profile is not accessible online.

Cooper apologized in an interview with CNN. “I’m not a racist,” she told the network. “I did not mean to harm that man in any way. I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family.”

Central Park rules state that dogs must be leashed at all times in the Ramble, the area where the woman was with her dog.

Franklin Resources Inc. is the parent of Franklin Templeton.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.