(Bloomberg) -- Your morning roundup of key UK business news

Billionaire Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group is once more bolstering its bet on online fashion chain Boohoo Group Plc, whose shares have sunk almost 17% this year. The retail empire he founded back in the 1980s as Sports Direct now holds 15.1% of the voting rights in the Manchester-based firm, up from 13.4% previously. Frasers has also been picking up shares in other UK retailers, with the latest move likely to stoke speculation on whether it’s just taking advantage of undervalued stocks or there’s more to its actions.

Key Business News

GSK Plc: The drug giant’s Jemperli combo has been granted a positive opinion from European Medicines Agency, whose Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended the drug in combination with chemotherapy as a new front-line treatment for certain types of endometrial cancer.

AstraZeneca Plc: The company’s supplemental New Drug Application for top-seller Tagrisso in combination with chemotherapy has been accepted and granted a priority review in the US, according to a statement.

Tagrisso is approved as a monotherapy in more than 100 countries

THG Plc: The Manchester-based retailer is considering plans to list its Myprotein nutrition business in the US as it faces pressure from shareholder activists, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

What’s Next?

Bellway Plc is set to disclose full-year results on Tuesday, with 2024 guidance likely in focus after a gloomy update in August. Other companies slated to update investors tomorrow are subprime lender Vanquis Banking Group Plc and asset manager Jupiter Fund Management Plc. Later in the week, we’ll also hear from London Stock Exchange Group and Deliveroo Plc.

Big Read

Keir Starmer has made a virtue of distancing himself from the policies of Jeremy Corbyn, his left-wing predecessor as UK Labour Party leader. Even so, a growing number of Britain’s super-rich are worried about the prospect he’ll lead the next government. With a general election due by January 2025 and Labour enjoying a healthy lead in the polls, the political outlook is often the top concern for wealthy individuals and families based in Britain, their lawyers, tax advisers and money managers say.

Key Headlines

UK Landlords Are Paying 40% More Mortgage Interest Than Year Ago

UK-Hosted AI Summit to Weigh Election Disruption, Security Risks

Israel Latest: Blinken Set to Return as US Tries to Contain War

For more news and analysis throughout the day, follow the UK Markets Today blog and sign up to the Money Distilled newsletter.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.