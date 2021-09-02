(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

  • Australia’s economic resilience in the wake of China’s efforts to punish it for diplomatic slights has some Down Under declaring victory. They might be speaking too soon
  • Friday’s jobs report will deliver the latest read on the health of the labor market as Fed officials debate winding down monetary support. Sprint or stumble? U.S. Bloomberg Economics previews the report
  • Surpassing 190,000 likes on a tweet isn’t a lot for Naomi Osaka or Masayoshi Son, but it might be a record for the Bank of Japan
  • Over 1 billion Asians are set to join the global middle class by 2030
  • A record share of U.S. small-business owners said they had vacant positions in August, and were boosting wages to lure workers
  • The ECB’s decision is among events in the week ahead Sept. 4-10
  • A WTO dispute panel rejected all four of China’s claims against the U.S. relating to safeguard measures the Trump administration imposed on solar panels imported from Chinese manufacturers
  • The Swiss economy rebounded from its pandemic-induced slump in the second quarter, as a relaxation of social distancing restrictions allowed the service sector to ramp up operations
  • Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government is preparing its first full annual budget with a view to keeping up extra spending
  • Across the world, a dearth of workers is shaking up food supply
  • Senator Joe Manchin is demanding a “strategic pause” that potentially imperils a $3.5 trillion tax and spending package
  • Canada’s opposition Conservatives have latched onto an idea pioneered by former Fed economist Claudia Sahm: unemployment benefits that would ramp up payments when a recession threatens

