Canadian tech stocks powered by Shopify zoom past Nasdaq 100

An investor frenzy for artificial intelligence stocks propelled U.S. tech-heavy benchmarks to market-besting returns this year. But tech stocks in Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite are poised to top them all, soaring roughly 70 per cent, as those in the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq 100 notched less than 60 per cent gains.