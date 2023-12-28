(Bloomberg) -- 30-year fixed mortgage rate for week ending today fell to 6.61% from 6.67%, Freddie Mac data show.

  • 15-year rate avg 5.93%, down from 5.95% a week earlier
  • "The rapid descent of mortgage rates over the last two months stabilized a bit this week, but rates continue to trend down," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist
    • "Heading into the new year, the economy remains on firm ground with solid growth, a tight labor market, decelerating inflation, and a nascent rebound in the housing market"
  • In a report out earlier this month MBA said the 30-year fixed rate was 6.83%

NOTE: Figures beginning with Nov. 17 report incorporate change in methodology to reflect applications submitted to Freddie Mac, as opposed to lender survey responses. More information can be found here.

