37m ago
Freddie Mac US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Falls to 6.61%
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- 30-year fixed mortgage rate for week ending today fell to 6.61% from 6.67%, Freddie Mac data show.
- 15-year rate avg 5.93%, down from 5.95% a week earlier
- "The rapid descent of mortgage rates over the last two months stabilized a bit this week, but rates continue to trend down," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist
- "Heading into the new year, the economy remains on firm ground with solid growth, a tight labor market, decelerating inflation, and a nascent rebound in the housing market"
- In a report out earlier this month MBA said the 30-year fixed rate was 6.83%
NOTE: Figures beginning with Nov. 17 report incorporate change in methodology to reflect applications submitted to Freddie Mac, as opposed to lender survey responses. More information can be found here.
SOURCE: Freddie Mac
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.