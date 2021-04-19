(Bloomberg) --

Dozens of makeshift stalls for food donations have sprouted across the Philippines, as the government said aid for the poor had been delayed weeks after another lockdown.

Only 4 billion pesos ($82.6 million) of the 23 billion-peso budget for aid have been handed out, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a virtual briefing Monday. Distribution was hampered by distancing measures and efforts to avoid crowds where coronavirus can spread, he said.

Amid these delays, some Filipinos are queuing for free food from pantries set up by communities and individuals, replicating one put up by a female resident from Quezon City in the capital. These so-called “community pantries” show what the public can do “when the government is absent,” former Vice President Jejomar Binay said on Twitter.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s government doesn’t view the community pantries as a “condemnation” of its pandemic response, Roque said. “It simply shows the best in us during the worst of times,” the spokesman said.

The Philippine capital and its surrounds returned to stricter virus control measures late last month as a new surge in cases overwhelmed hospitals. The restrictions may cause the nation to miss its economic growth target this year, and will push at least 100,000 Filipinos into poverty.

