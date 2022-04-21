(Bloomberg) -- “There’s so much that we don’t know about the natural world. That reinforces the need to protect these areas, which are under threat from logging and mining efforts. People are trying to exploit this forest and we don’t even know all the species that live there.” Alex Honnold, climber, co-star of “Explorer: The Last Tepui” and founder of the Honnold Foundation, stays up at night thinking about small solutions that improve lives. —As told to Eric Roston

It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the scale of the problems that have brought on climate change—and the ones it’s causing. But if you solve them, almost every aspect of human life improves.

I’ve seen climate change firsthand on glaciated peaks, where climate change is occurring most rapidly. It’s visibly obvious. Last summer, I was shooting a virtual reality film in the Alps. I climbed this formation that was above the Mer de Glace, above Chamonix. Markings on the side of the glacier show what year the glacier was at that height. You physically feel how much the glaciers retreated, as you descend hundreds of feet. The father of the filmmaker I was working with learned how to ice-climb on this glacier that used to be right behind their house. Now it’s retreated a kilometer up the valley side and you can’t get to it anymore.

If you live somewhere like the Midwest, or urban parts of the U.S., it’s hard to see the effects of climate change. You have to be pretty in touch with your garden to notice those kinds of things.

But that’s not really what I think about at night. I get more excited about things that lead to a cleaner, lower-impact and more equitable lifestyle.

The farther you go upstream through the Ecuadorian Amazon, the more expensive diesel fuel gets. Solar-powered boats are a cheaper and cleaner way to travel the rivers than driving vehicles. More importantly, it means that those communities don’t have to cut roads through the forest, which prevents quite a bit of illegal logging.

I was in Quito in December for a friend’s wedding. I saw the Kara Solar boats and the motors and how it all works. There are already some on the rivers working, and they’re scaling up. The interesting thing with small-scale solutions is, you know it’s happening. You know it works. You don’t need tons of them to make an impact on communities. People look for silver-bullet solutions. There isn’t really one, but there are tons and tons of little solutions, that all potentially have tremendously positive impacts on those specific communities.

We [the Honnold Foundation] supported an organization called Memphis Rox this year. It’s the first large-scale nonprofit climbing gym in the country, and it serves as a community center in South Memphis. We just put a big grid-tied solar array that saves them 20% off their utility bills. That allows them to put their money back into the community programming that they’re designed for.

The same idea that solar energy savings can free up money for primary expenses can be applied widely. The book Drawdown shows that one of the biggest climate solutions is educating girls. We’re taking them up on it by funding solar for schools for Indigenous girls in Guatemala. It’s really just saving them their utility costs, and helping to green the grid a bit. But it lets them put more money into educating girls in a rural community.

We’ve never really pushed for policy changes. I’ve always felt like it’s more important to go out and do the work—and then to talk about doing the work. Any one of these projects isn’t going to change the world. But when you do enough of them, it does help strengthen the tapestry of human communities.

‘Explorer: The Last Tepui’ streams on Disney+ starting April 22. The National Geographic documentary follows Honnold, biologist Bruce Means, and climber and writer Mark Synnott as they lead an expedition through the Amazon rainforest to document new species living on an unexplored plateau that sits atop a 1,000-foot sheer cliff. The Honnold Foundation is a nonprofit that provides solar-power grants to communities around the world to alleviate energy poverty and encourage clean development.

