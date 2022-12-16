(Bloomberg) -- Brittney Griner vowed to help free former US Marine Paul Whelan, who remained in prison in Russia when Griner was released in a prisoner swap last week.

In her first statement since leaving Russia, Griner said she would “do whatever I can” to help free detained Americans and encouraged supporters to keep up their efforts on others’ behalf.

“I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole,” she said.

Griner thanked her wife, Cherelle Griner, her legal team and President Joe Biden’s administration for their work in securing her return to the United States. She also confirmed that she intends to play for the Phoenix Mercury in the upcoming WNBA season, adding that she would use that time as a chance “to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.”

Griner was arrested in February when Russian customs officials found trace amounts of cannabis in her luggage. She was eventually sentenced to nine years in a penal colony despite being deemed “wrongfully detained” by the US. She was released last week in a prisoner swap for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Whelan, a former US Marine, has been detained in Russia since December 2018. Russian authorities charged Whelan with espionage, which he denies. The Biden administration had tried to swap both Griner and Whelan for Bout, but Russia would not accept that deal. In the end it was Griner or no one. Some Republicans criticized Biden’s inability to secure Whelan’s release.

In a statement released shortly after the news of Griner’s release, Whelan’s brother David Whelan said the swap was the “right decision” even if it meant a “catastrophe for Paul.”

“It is so important to me that it is clear that we do not begrudge Ms. Griner her freedom,” David Whelan said in his statement. “As I have often remarked, Brittney’s and Paul’s cases were never really intertwined. It has always been a strong possibility that one might be freed without the other.”

Cherelle Griner also professed a commitment to bring Whelan home when she spoke at a press conference with Biden on Dec. 8.

A report by the James T. Foley foundation released in September noted that between 2012 and 2022, an average of 34 US nationals were wrongfully held by foreign governments each year. The organization estimated at the time that at least 65 Americans were detained at the report’s time of publication.

