(Bloomberg) -- The world’s largest publicly traded copper company says the global Covid-19 pandemic has forced it to become leaner and more nimble than it had ever thought possible -- and it will never go back.

“As a company we’ll never work the same way that we did before this Covid thing came,” Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Chief Executive Officer Richard Adkerson told analysts Thursday on the second-quarter earnings call. “There will be less office space, less meetings, less travel.”

The Phoenix-based miner posted adjusted earnings of 3 cents a share in the second quarter, surprising analysts who had expected a loss. Stronger copper and gold prices helped -- but so did cost cuts.

“The halls and offices are empty in our headquarters and yet you can see the results from this quarter about how effectively we can operate in this kind of environment,” Adkerson said.

