(Bloomberg) -- Freeport LNG Development LP wants to supply fuel for ships and to start loading liquefied natural gas onto seafaring barges for smaller customers abroad.

The U.S. producer of the super-chilled fuel plans to build a marine barge terminal along the Intracoastal Waterway, Roberto Ruiperez Vara, the company’s director of LNG technology, operations and projects, told attendees of the American LNG Forum in Houston.

The bunkering project will allow ships in the area to use LNG as fuel while barges will be able to haul cargoes to small customers that can’t receive full-sized tankers.

The plan will require a permit from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Vara said.

