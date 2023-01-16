(Bloomberg) -- Icy weather returned to northwest Europe, after a long mild spell relieved pressure on the continent’s strained energy networks.

Temperatures in London are expected to fall 5.8 degrees Celsius below the seasonal average on Tuesday, while Paris will be 5 degrees Celsius colder than the norm, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. Snow and ice is a risk for parts of the UK, with weather warnings in place for the next three days.

The return of wintry conditions follows a record-warm start to the year that eased Europe’s energy crunch. The mild temperatures curbed heating demand and even allowed some countries to top up natural gas storages at a time when they’d usually be drawing supplies.

In Germany, strong wind-power generation will help offset the cold snap, with record levels reported on Saturday.

In the eastern part of Europe, warmer conditions will persist, according to Maxar. For the region as a whole this week, Maxar sees a total of 79.3 heating-degree days — a measure of the energy needed to heat homes. That’s just below the 10-year average.

Warmer weather will spread to northern Europe next week, though the southwest will continue to experience below-normal temperatures, Maxar said.

