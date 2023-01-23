(Bloomberg) -- Freezing temperatures across the UK in recent days have forced one in five professionals to change their working patterns and head back to the office, often to save money on heating.

A survey of 1,700 UK workers by the independent job board CV-Library found that 20.5% of the respondents decided to return to office instead of working from home due to extreme wintry conditions.

Snow and Ice Trigger Weather Warnings Across West of Britain

Almost three in five of the respondents who felt compelled to go to office did so in order to save on household heating and electricity bills. The remaining 44% said they were seeking social interactions after being isolated due to the cold snap.

“These results reflect not only the impact the weather has on the UK workforce, but how the cost-of-living crisis and mental health have also become key factors within modern working practices,” said Lee Biggins, founder and CEO of CV-Library.

While just over half of all the workers surveyed haven’t altered their working patterns due to the weather, some who chose not to return to workplace, even if they wanted to, cited concerns about unreliable public transport, unsafe driving conditions, and high petrol costs.

The impact of weather on Britain’s economy is a serious topic, Biggins said. “The knock-on impacts of severe weather aren’t just limited to reduced consumer spending and supply and distribution issues.”

