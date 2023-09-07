(Bloomberg) -- Freight Farms, an agriculture technology startup that provides hydroponic farming solutions, has entered a letter of intent to merge with blank-check company Agrinam Acquisition Corp.

The proposed combination would have a pro forma enterprise value of about $147 million, according to a statement Thursday, confirming a Bloomberg News report.

Agrinam is looking to secure roughly $20 million from existing backers to support the deal and about $4 million has already been been committed from the special purpose acquisition company’s sponsor. Freight Farms’ largest existing investor is agriculture investment firm Ospraie Ag Science.

“We are very excited about the partnership with Agrinam to take our business to the next level. Their understanding of the agtech space coupled with a focus on sustainability and efficient use of resources is closely aligned with our mission and values, making them the ideal partner,” Freight Farms Chief Executive Officer Rick Vanzura said in a statement.

Freight Farms was founded in 2012 and has raised more than $43 million to date. With over 600 farms in operation across 40 countries, the company considers itself “the world’s largest container farming network,” according to its website.

Agrinam acquisition raised $138 million in an initial public offering in 2022 with the goal of acquiring a company in the farming or farming related sectors, according to its website.

The companies expect to reach a definitive agreement in the third quarter.

