5m ago
French 10-Year Bond Yield Rises to Highest This Year on Election
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- French bonds extended their drop, pushing the 10-year yield to its highest this year in the wake of President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call a snap election.
The benchmark rate rose as much as nine basis points to 3.19%%, the highest since November. The election, which Macron called in a desperate bid to stop the rise of his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, will take place over two rounds beginning June 30.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
