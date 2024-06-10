(Bloomberg) -- French bonds extended their drop, pushing the 10-year yield to its highest this year in the wake of President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call a snap election.

The benchmark rate rose as much as nine basis points to 3.19%%, the highest since November. The election, which Macron called in a desperate bid to stop the rise of his far-right rival, Marine Le Pen, will take place over two rounds beginning June 30.

