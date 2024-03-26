(Bloomberg) -- France’s budget deficit is slipping away from the government’s control, undermining President Emmanuel Macron’s credibility as an economic reformer capable of resolving the country’s fiscal challenges.

Official figures on Tuesday showed the gap between income and outlays expanded to 5.5% of economic output in 2023 from 4.8% in the previous year, far wider than the 4.9% the government planned for in its budget.

Growth in tax revenues slowed sharply as the euro area’s second-biggest economy stagnated and the pace of expansion in spending eased only slightly. Debt as a share of gross domestic product declined to 110.6% from 111.9% at the end of 2022, according to statistics agency Insee.

The wider deficit is a blow to Macron, who had established a reputation for greater rigor since taking office in 2017, in contrast with years of French governments missing deficit targets.

