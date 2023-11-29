(Bloomberg) -- The French Alps and Salt Lake City are a step closer to hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2030 and 2034 respectively, according to an International Olympic Committee statement Wednesday.

The IOC executive board invited the French National Olympic Committee and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee into “targeted dialogues” toward hosting the upcoming winter events, the IOC said. This involves detailed discussions with the preferred hosts, with a goal of officially awarding the games in July next year.

“What really stood out about the French Alps and Salt Lake City-Utah projects was their vision for the athlete experience, their alignment with regional and national socio-economic development plans, and their very strong support from the public and from all levels of government,” Karl Stoss, the Chair of the Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games, said in a statement.

Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Games once before in 2002; multiple people involved in securing the city’s bid were indicted on charges related to rigging the process.

Separately, the IOC executive board said it’s granted Switzerland “privileged dialogue” for future games through the 2038 edition, in part due to the nation’s experience hosting international winter sport events and the availability of existing venues. The next winter games are scheduled for February 2026 in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The organization in October approved the ability to pursue a so-called “double allocation” of the games.

