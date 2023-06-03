You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
41m ago
French Anger Over Pension Law Tops Worldwide Protests in 2023
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Protests worldwide over retirement rules and benefits have more than tripled this year as countries from France to Iran to India grapple with demographic changes and the strains they are putting on national finances.
France has taken center-stage with a series of nationwide strikes and demonstrations that began in January against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the minimum retirement age by two years to 64.
There were more than 3,800 French protests through April, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released by the Armed Conflict Location Event Data Project, which collects local media reports of unrest across the world.
Those numbers peaked in March — when Macron’s government survived no-confidence motions to enable the adoption of the pension reform bill without holding a full vote in parliament — and remained elevated in April.
State pension costs in developed economies are projected to soar in coming decades as a portion of gross domestic product. While Macron has argued that burden must be reined in, some countries have softened planned reforms as a result of social backlashes.
Data from ACLED, which classifies unrest in categories from battles to violence against citizens to riots and protests, shows it is not only Western countries grappling with the worldwide demographic changes.
A total of 78 countries have had media reports of protests or riots related to retirement reform this year.
Meanwhile, French labor unions have called for a fresh day of nationwide strikes and marches next Tuesday. A poll this week showed they still have majority public backing, even if support has fallen from its peak.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:45
Pay gap leaves women faring worse than men amid rising living costs: Survey
-
8:43
6 spring cleaning tips to put a shine on your portfolio
-
6:51
Inside the making of Redfall, Xbox's latest misfire
-
6:16
What does Nvidia's success mean for Canadian firms and the broader industry?
-
How happy are Canadians in the workplace? Satisfaction is on the rise
-
AI is hot right now, but it's also being used to cool down buildings