2h ago
French April New Car Registrations Rise 569% After 2020 Plunge
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
French new car registrations soared 569% in April to 140,428 vehicles, rebounding from a year earlier when the coronavirus pandemic shut showrooms and auto factories.
Registrations fell 25% compared with April 2019, showing that the vehicle market hasn’t yet recovered to its pre-Covid-19 levels, the CCFA association of carmakers said in a statement Saturday.
April was the second month of a rebound in car sales from last year’s pandemic-induced plunge. Registrations almost tripled in March.
