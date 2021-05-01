(Bloomberg) --

French new car registrations soared 569% in April to 140,428 vehicles, rebounding from a year earlier when the coronavirus pandemic shut showrooms and auto factories.

Registrations fell 25% compared with April 2019, showing that the vehicle market hasn’t yet recovered to its pre-Covid-19 levels, the CCFA association of carmakers said in a statement Saturday.

April was the second month of a rebound in car sales from last year’s pandemic-induced plunge. Registrations almost tripled in March.

