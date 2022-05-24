(Bloomberg) -- The French real estate assets of businessmen and top-ranking officials close to Russian President Vladimir Putin were targeted in a lawsuit that alleged they were bought with criminal money.

Transparency International France lodged the suit Friday against unnamed persons over allegations of money laundering and failure to justify financial resources. The allegations are based on open-source data that the NGO says enabled them to map out the properties of individuals close to the Russian regime.

“It’s now time for the French judiciary to determine the origin of the funds that made it possible to acquire and embellish these assets in France,” Patrick Lefas, the president of Transparency International France, said in a Tuesday statement. The NGO said it’s also pressing French investigators to make the facilitators -- from banks to lawyers and estate agents -- accountable for their role in the acquisitions.

The complaint could be a step toward transforming asset freezes based on European Union sanctions into seizures, as requested by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire earlier this year. Authorities in France have already frozen a variety of luxury properties from Roman Abramovich’s 26,000 square-foot château with a rooftop pool that sits isolated at the tip of the exclusive Cap d’Antibes to Paris mansions and chalets in the Alps.

Read more: The Villas That Russians Have Bought on France’s Billionaire Bay

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.