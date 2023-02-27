(Bloomberg) -- French authorities have sent a hacker suspected of a cyberheist that exposed tens of thousands psychotherapy records back to his home country, Finland.

The police are now requesting a local court to place the man on remand, according to a statement on Monday. The suspect, Aleksanteri Tomminpoika Kivimaki, was extradited to Finland Feb. 24 after French authorities arrested him at the beginning of the month, the police said.

A cyberattack in late 2020 exposed the patient records of thousands of Finns who had sought therapy at Psykoterapiakeskus Vastaamo Oy, after the hacker held the information to ransom. The police have described the case as exceptionally broad. Crimes brought against Kivimaki include aggravated extortion, aggravated computer break-in and aggravated dissemination of information violating personal privacy.

