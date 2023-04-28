(Bloomberg) -- A majority of French voters back labor unions’ call to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform next week, according to a poll.

Some 60% support the call to demonstrate on May 1, with support especially strong among those who say they’re close to left-wing parties and the far-right movement of Marine Le Pen, the National Rally, according to an Ifop poll for Sud radio.

Unions have been staging demonstrations and strikes against Macron’s plan to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 since mid-January. They have renewed their calls for a May 1 protest, which is a public holiday in France, when labor groups traditionally organize marches and parades to defend workers’ rights.

Ifop surveyed 1,006 people representative of the adult population based on their gender, age, profession and location on April 25 and 26. The margin of error is between 1.4 and 3.1 percentage points.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.