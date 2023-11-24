(Bloomberg) -- French banks’ efforts to challenge guidance by the country’s tax authorities on dividend arbitrage strategies got the support of an adviser to the top administrative court on Friday.

In a hearing at France’s Conseil d’Etat, the court adviser called for the cancellation of two advance tax rulings - written interpretations of the law - published this year by the country’s fiscal authorities. The rulings, which detail which dividend arbitrage strategies give rise to required tax withholding, was criticized by the French banking lobby Federation Bancaire Francaise for not providing clear direction, leading the body to file a lawsuit.

The banking lobby “hopes to put an end to the legal uncertainty that has existed on this subject for the past few years,” it said in an emailed statement Friday. “This will enable the French marketplace to benefit from a clear framework, based on existing law.”

In March, Paris prosecutors raided the offices of several banks as part of a probe into allegations of tax fraud and money laundering related to dividend arbitrage strategies known as Cum-Cum. The tax authority is seeking €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) in back taxes from the banks.

In Cum-Cum trades, investors who received shares from original holders typically held them during the period when dividends were paid out and either weren’t taxed or taxes were refunded. They then returned the securities and the amount saved was split between the parties.

