(Bloomberg) -- France’s lower house of parliament approved government-backed legislation that seeks to impose penalties and other restrictions on fast-fashion because of its associated environmental harm.

The bill, which passed unanimously in the National Assembly, is now due to be voted on by the Senate.

If it becomes law, brands like Shein and Boohoo will be subject to new constraints such as a fee of as much as €10 ($10.9) on fast-fashion products. Companies would also be required to display an environmental score and fast-fashion labels would also be forbidden from advertising.

Ecological Transition Minister Christophe Bechu praised the bill, saying it would “make France the first country in the world to legislate to limit the excesses of ultra-fast fashion.”

