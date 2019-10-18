(Bloomberg) -- Pro-independence protesters blocked roads including Spain’s main highway across the French border as a general strike got underway throughout Catalonia, channeling outrage at jail sentences handed down to separatist leaders earlier this week.

The AP7 highway was closed in both directions close to La Jonquera near the French border and the A2 highway was blocked at various points near the city of Lleida, the Spanish government said. Barcelona rail stations are so far operating without delays and the airport is largely operating normally after Vueling suspended 30 flights, the government said.

The protest provides another lightning rod for anger at sentences totaling about 100 years handed earlier this week by Spain’s Supreme Court to nine separatist leaders who tried to engineer a break from Spain in 2017.

Marches from five Catalan cities are due to converge on Barcelona today, swelling the number of protesters. Workers at the factory near Barcelona of Volkswagen’s Spanish unit Seat were due to halt production, La Vanguardia reported.

Violent protests have broken out across Catalonia this week after at the verdicts. The unrest in Spain’s northeast is playing out against the backdrop of an election campaign that will call voters back to the polling booths on Nov. 10 for a fourth time in as many years.

