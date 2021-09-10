Sep 10, 2021
French Budget, Russia Rates, Japan Bars’ Rebellion: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- France set out a plan to tackle its Covid-19 debt mountain by relying on investment to fuel stronger economic growth, resisting any temptation to raise taxes to repair its public finances
- The Bank of Russia is likely to deliver a fifth straight increase in its key rate Friday, with inflation running well above target
- With Japan’s fourth state of emergency extended again, growing numbers of the bars and restaurants that have borne the brunt of curfews say they can no longer afford to comply. Some are simply fed up
- A messier end to the U.K. furlough program than the Bank of England expects will prompt the central bank to delay raising interest rates, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc
- The presidents of the Federal Reserve banks of Boston and Dallas said they are selling their individual stock holdings by Sept. 30, in moves aimed at quenching ethical concerns over their trading activity
- Port congestion is worsening during one of the year’s two peak seasons for global shipping demand, with America’s largest container ports seeing rising traffic since July, according to shipping data analyzed by Bloomberg News
- The European Central Bank will slow the pace of its pandemic bond-buying program in the final quarter of 2021, a shift President Christine Lagarde insists isn’t a move heralding a wind-down in stimulus
- China’s central bank is increasingly making use of one of its lesser known monetary policy tools to support the economy, a move that analysts say suggests less need for broad policy action like interest rate cuts
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cash boost for U.K. health care is insufficient to meet the medium-term costs of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies
