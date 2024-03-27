(Bloomberg) -- French builder Vinci SA and Spain’s state-controlled airport manager Aena SME SA are competing to acquire Edinburgh Airport in Scotland from its owner, Global Infrastructure Partners, according to people familiar with the matter.

The two suitors are the only remaining bidders for the asset after some other interested parties dropped out, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. GIP is seeking more than £3 billion ($3.8 billion) for the business, while the suitors are valuing the business slightly lower in a deal, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on the sale have been reached, the people said. It is possible that GIP could decide to retain the asset or sell a smaller stake in the business, the people said.

Representatives for Vinci, Aena and GIP declined to comment.

Edinburgh Airport is Britain’s sixth-busiest, with flights to more than 150 destinations. It attracted around 15 million passengers in 2019, according to its website.

The Edinburgh airport sale process is happening at a time when investors are also vying for a stake in London Heathrow Airport. Spain’s Ferrovial SE said in November that it was selling its 25% interest to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the French private equity firm Ardian for a total of £2.37 billion.

However, shareholders accounting for a further 35% of Heathrow’s capital joined the stake sale via so-called tag-along rights, meaning their positions must also be sold for the deal to go through.

GIP acquired Edinburgh Airport in 2012 from BAA Ltd. for about £807 million. The infrastructure fund sold a controlling stake in London’s Gatwick Airport for £2.9 billion to Vinci in 2019.

Vinci operates France’s biggest highway network and has stakes in airports across Europe, the Americas and in Japan. The company is awash with cash thanks to a rebound in traffic following the Covid pandemic. Aena shares are also up more than 10% this year thanks to the rebound in airport traffic.

Spain has said it will invest €2.4 billion to expand Madrid airport as it tries to consolidate the hub as Europe’s gateway to Latin America, while developing its connections to Asia.

