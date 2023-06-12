(Bloomberg) -- French builder Eiffage SA is taking full control of the Millau Viaduct toll bridge, which it built almost two decades ago for €400 million ($430 million).

Eiffage will buy the 49% stake in the Millau Viaduct concession company it doesn’t already own from France’s state-controlled Caisse des Depots et Consignations for €236.5 million, according to an emailed statement on Monday.

By buying out CDC’s stake in the concession ending in 2079, Eiffage increases its position in infrastructure benefiting from tourism and freight, with contracts that offer protection against inflation.

The Vélizy-Villacoublay, France-based builder already operates two of France’s biggest toll-road networks, with concessions that expire in about a decade. It recently increased its stake in Getlink SE, the operator of the tunnel that links France to the UK.

For the state lender, which helps fund public housing and regional infrastructure development, the sale of its stake in the Millau Viaduct is part of its asset-rotation strategy as it increasingly invests in energy projects such as networks of charging points for electric vehicles.

The Millau Viaduct, a 2.5 kilometer-long bridge in southern France, was inaugurated in 2004 after three years of works. The tallest of its seven piers is 19 meters taller than the Eiffel Tower.

