(Bloomberg) -- French builder Vinci SA is looking to expand its energy infrastructure business as the global shift away from fossil fuels opens up more opportunities in clean power.

Vinci Energies may seek to grow through acquisitions, mainly in North America and Europe, Chief Executive Officer Xavier Huillard said at the company’s headquarters near Paris. That would build on its 2021 purchase of Cobra Instalaciones & Servicios SA, a €4.9 billion ($5.3 billion) deal that turned the construction giant into a global player in renewables.

Vinci is keen to develop more solar and onshore wind projects in Spain, Portugal, the US and Brazil, while keeping funds flowing to its airport and toll-road divisions, according to the CEO.

“Free cash flow earmarked for investment must be prioritized for the development of our international airport networks, the continued growth of our international highway concessions, and to further expand our exposure to energy,” Huillard said Friday.

Vinci operates France’s biggest highway network and has stakes in airports across Europe, the Americas and in Japan. The company is awash with cash thanks to a rebound in traffic following the Covid pandemic. It’s also benefiting from investments by European governments to clean up energy output.

Vinci’s improved prospects have drawn interest from the French government, which introduced a new tax on toll-road and airport operators at the end of last year in a bid to pare a budget deficit. The company is pushing back against the levy, which may translate into a €260 million charge for the firm this year.

“We’ll fight to the end” against the tax, Huillard said. “It’s not a good time for the state to give the impression that it’s tinkering with contracts, because it will need to look again for private money to fund the huge needs of the energy and ecological transition.”

As it works toward net zero goals, the country plans to add as many as 14 atomic reactors by mid-century — along with swaths of renewables — but its need for new nuclear may actually be greater than that, according to Huillard.

“France may need to build about 20 nuclear reactors by 2050,” he said. “We won’t be able to prolong the life of existing nuclear reactors to 100 years.”

