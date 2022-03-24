(Bloomberg) -- French business and manufacturing confidence slumped in March to the lowest levels in almost a year as optimism on the production outlook declined sharply. The monthly survey is an early indicator of how the war in Ukraine may affect output in Europe after both France’s government and the central bank gave up issuing precise economic forecasts amid the heightened uncertainty. Leaders in industry became less optimistic on every element determining Insee’s assessment of their business environment. Their expectations of price increases and a recently introduced measure of uncertainty also hit record highs.

