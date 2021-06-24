(Bloomberg) -- French business confidence rose more than forecast in June to reach the highest level since 2007 as the reopening of the economy spurred a sharp improvement in the services sector. In industry, sentiment stabilized after six months of increases. The lifting of virus restrictions and an acceleration of vaccinations is supporting a faster-than-expected recovery, which the Bank of France predicts will drive activity back to pre-crisis levels by early next year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.