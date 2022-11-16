(Bloomberg) -- The European economy is in danger of lasting damage as surging natural gas and electricity prices erode the continent’s competitiveness and ultimately force industry to relocate operations elsewhere, France’s Medef business lobby said.

The longer-term threat comes in addition to shorter-term recession risks as businesses have to choose between cutting back on costly production or absorbing losses, the group said in a presentation at its headquarters in Paris on Wednesday.

“There is a second more pernicious effect for our competitiveness,” Medef Director General Christophe Beaux said. “In the longer term, that can cause off-shoring to get cheaper sources of energy, notably in the US.”

Officials from the business group representing France’s largest companies urged the European Union to agree on a system for governments to provide aid to companies. For now, countries are giving support that favors firms differently depending on their size, sector and location.

Harmonizing rules and support as the bloc’s governments succeeded in doing during Covid would help the continent preserve its competitiveness, Medef Chairman Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux said.

“The real fight isn’t between France and Germany or France and Italy: it’s between Europe and the rest of the world,” he said. “There is already a trend of industrial decline that risks exacerbating with this energy crisis.”

