(Bloomberg) -- French business confidence jumped 12 points, beating economist expectations for a three point increase, and reaching its highest level in three years. Insee said the surging optimism in the services sector with the gradual reopening of shops, bars and restaurants after France’s third lockdown indicates a “strong advance in economic activity” even if output still isn’t back at pre-crisis levels. European Central Bank policy makers have also been cautious about the economic recovery, with executive board member Fabio Panetta saying Wednesday that he sees no justification for slowing the bank’s bond buying program.

