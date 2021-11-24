(Bloomberg) -- French business confidence rose unexpectedly to reach the highest level since June 2007 as optimism improved in all sectors. The strong reading comes after an acceleration in activity in recent months that has allowed the euro area’s second largest economy to close the gap with pre-crisis levels before its major European peers. Confidence in the services sector is particularly strong at the highest level in more than two decades and the measure in manufacturing rose further above its long-term average thanks to a strong improvement in foreign order books.

