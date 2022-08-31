(Bloomberg) -- A group of French energy-intensive manufacturers urged the European Commission to urgently overhaul the continent’s electricity market and cap gas prices as surging costs threaten to force a growing number of plants to slow or halt production.

European leaders are under increasing pressure to tame energy prices, which have skyrocketed in the past year as Russia limited gas supplies in retaliation for sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. France faces the added problem of an unprecedented plunge in the availability of its aging nuclear plants.

The commission, the European Union’s executive arm, this week bowed to calls led by countries such as France and Spain to work on a reform of the bloc’s energy market to dampen soaring power costs and break the link between gas and electricity prices. It will be a complex task, requiring a solution that all 27 nations -- with varying power sources and needs -- can agree on.

“The energy crisis is becoming systemic for industry,” French trade group Uniden said in a statement on Wednesday. “Production will soon no longer be an option for electro-intensive industries whose global competitors have secured access to competitive electricity supply.”

The federation, which says its members across the metals, cement, paper, glass and other sectors account for more than 70% of industrial energy consumption in the country, called for EU countries to regulate the wholesale market to protect consumers against prices that are “not correlated with production costs.”

Europe should design “a new hybrid framework for the wholesale supply of electricity” which would combine the average cost of decarbonized production with a spot-market component, Uniden said. It also called for the introduction of a European price cap on gas financed by a “very low” tax on energy transactions paid by suppliers and all market intermediaries.

