French new car registrations extended a rebound in September, after being hit by the fallout from the war in Ukraine in the first half of the year.

France’s new passenger car sales rose 5.5% from a year earlier to 141,142, the PFA auto association said in a statement on Saturday.

That followed a pick-up in sales starting in August. Earlier in the year sales saw steep monthly declines as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused multiple supply chain disruptions. Over the first nine months of 2022, new car registrations are still down nearly 12% to 1,112,072.

The September picture was mixed for different manufacturers. Stellantis NV sales rose 1.7% to 44,695, while Renault SA sales declined 5% to 34,578. The market for light trucks kept falling, with sales about 12% lower than a year earlier.

