(Bloomberg) -- An estimated 216,000 children may have suffered sexual abuse by members of the French Catholic Church since 1950, according to an independent commission investigating allegations of violence against minors.

In its report published Tuesday, the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Catholic Church, said that sexual violence occurred across French society “on an equally massive scale.” Approximately 5.5 million people suffered sexual assault in their childhood.

In the French church, the commission said 1950-1970 was the height of the abuse and said that acts of sexual violence committed by clerics, monks or nuns represented nearly 4% of total victims. The percentage rose to 6% when people connected to the Catholic Church such as staff of religious schools or community organizers were included.

“The Catholic Church is the place where the prevalence of sexual violence is at its highest, other than in family and friend circles,” Jean-Marc Sauvé, the president of the commission, said in the report.

The commission criticized the attitude of the clergy, saying that for years it showed “complete, even cruel, indifference to those having suffered abuse.” It was only from 2010 that the Church began to recognize victims when it started reporting cases to the judicial system, imposing canonical sanctions and accepted that dealing with aggressors should no longer be an internal affair, the commission said.

