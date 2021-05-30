(Bloomberg) --

A French national arrested in Iran a year ago during a tourist trip has been referred for trial on charges of espionage and propaganda against the state, his lawyer said in a tweet.

Benjamin Briere is now awaiting court proceedings, Saeed Dehghan wrote on Sunday. He was detained in May 2020 in northeastern Khorasan Razavi province for photographing “forbidden areas” and posting about mandatory headscarves on social media. He was cleared of alleged alcohol consumption -- a punishable act under Islamic law -- and “corruption on earth,” a charge commonly leveled against dissidents and foreign nationals.

He had a hearing in March before a public prosecutor who recommended he stand trial on the two other counts.

