(Bloomberg) -- France’s competition authority has launched a public consultation process on the artificial intelligence sector, asking companies to comment on the strategies implemented by big tech players in the field.

The booming generative artificial intelligence sector is rapidly taking shape around companies that “already have a strong presence in adjacent markets,” the authority said, with a risk that they use their “current market power” to expand.

The Autorité de la Concurrence will particularly look into actors “already present in the cloud infrastructure sector” and at issues relating to access to cloud infrastructure, data and skilled workforces, it said in a Thursday statement. Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Google-owner Alphabet Inc are among the biggest cloud providers, all active in the field of AI.

As part of its inquiries, the watchdog is seeking comments from stakeholders, which it’ll collect until March 22. It will then issue opinion in the coming months.

The watchdog will also examine investments by major digital players in startups specialized in generative AI. Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot has started the generative AI race, while French startup Mistral AI SAS has launched last year as a competitor to US players like OpenAI.

