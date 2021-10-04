(Bloomberg) --

French Connection Group Plc accepted a 29 million-pound ($40 million) takeover approach from a group of bidders that includes the struggling U.K. fashion retailer’s second-largest shareholder.

Directors of the retailer unanimously recommended the 30-pence-a-share offer from a consortium, which includes Apinder Singh Ghura, Amarjit Singh Grewal and KJR Brothers Ltd, the retailer, once best known for its FCUK logo, said in a statement Monday. The group announced the bid Sept. 23.

Chief Executive Stephen Marks has had a difficult few years trying to turn around the business founded in 1972. The retailer, which also owns the Great Plains and You Must Create brands, has been closing stores and in April said that revenue had slumped 40% in the year ending Jan. 31.

French Connection kicked off a formal sales process in March.

Singh Ghura, who has worked in the clothing industry for many years but also has investments in property and care homes, already owns just over 25% of the company.

Marks remains the chain’s largest shareholder and has given irrevocable approval for the takeover. He said French Connection has made significant progress in its plans to resize and return to profitability during the last five years.

“It was always our intention to to look at the most appropriate ownership structure for the business once it was back on track,” he said in the statement.

