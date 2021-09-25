(Bloomberg) -- French conservative party Les Republicains has opted for a closed primary to pick its candidate for the country’s presidential election in 2022.

The party consulted its members on the matter and 58% chose that option, said party president Christian Jacob said in a press conference on Saturday. This means that only members will decide on the party’s candidate for next year’s election.

The closed primary is expected to take place in early December, Jacob said.

In France, Everyone Wants to Be President: Lionel Laurent

Conservative candidates include Paris Region head Valerie Pecresse, member of Parliament Eric Ciotti, as well as former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Xavier Bertrand, another conservative presidential hopeful, has said he wouldn’t take part in an open primary, but could consider a closed one.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.