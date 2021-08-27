(Bloomberg) -- French consumer confidence fell for the second consecutive month in August to a level below the long-term average for the indicator as households became less optimistic about their personal finances and future living standards. With business sentiment also falling in August, the weaker reading is the latest sign that the sharp recovery in economic activity -- driven by an acceleration of vaccinations and a lifting of restrictions -- may be reaching a peak. The consumer indicator showed more households think inflation has strengthened and prices will continue to rise over the next year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.