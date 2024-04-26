(Bloomberg) -- French consumer confidence dropped unexpectedly in April to 90 from 91, while economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a one point improvement. The indicator adds to signs the euro area’s second largest economy is struggling to pick up from a period of weakness that has already seen unemployment rise and undermined the government’s efforts to repair public finances. Later Friday, Moody’s Ratings and Fitch Ratings are scheduled to update their assessment of the country’s credit worthiness.

