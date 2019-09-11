(Bloomberg) -- French police looking into allegations of the rape and sexual assault of minors by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein issued an appeal Wednesday for witnesses.

Their tweet comes after Paris prosecutors last month opened a preliminary investigation that is expected to focus on people who aided Epstein. The 66-year-old owned an apartment near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, and was arrested in early July at an airport near New York upon returning from France. He hanged himself in a Manhattan jail this month after he was charged by U.S. prosecutors with molesting teenage girls and sex trafficking.

Three victims who asked to be heard have already meet with police investigators, said an official who asked not to be named in line with policy.

