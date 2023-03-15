(Bloomberg) -- The cost of cooking a coq au vin in France rose to a record in February, underscoring inflation pressure on households that prompted the government to attempt to force retailers to dampen food prices.

Bloomberg’s monthly coq-au-vin index, based on a basket of the most commonly used ingredients for the famous chicken dish, shows a 15.2% year-on-year increase last month after 14.7% in January. The average price is now €18.92 ($20.31).

The gauge crunches data from France’s national statistics office and the country’s ministry of agriculture and nutrition, and tracks poultry, wine, carrots, onions, mushrooms, and butter.

French inflation in February accelerated to a fresh record in the history of the euro area, driven largely by increasing food costs. In an effort to mitigate the impact on households, the government negotiated a deal with supermarkets last week that aims to have them take a hit to their margins amounting to several hundred million euros.

