(Bloomberg) -- France’s Constitutional Council, the country’s highest court, rejected many of the toughest measures in the government’s new immigration bill in a setback for President Emmanuel Macron, who had thrown his weight behind the reform.

In its ruling, the nine-member body, made up chiefly of former politicians and senior civil servants, barred an article of the bill that sought to restrict social benefits for foreigners. It also rejected an item that would have given parliament the right to set quotas on the number of foreigners allowed to live in the country.

The council also lifted restrictions on family reunification and banned a proposal to fine undocumented foreigners. In total, more than one-third of the bill’s articles were deemed totally or partially unconstitutional.

The ruling is binding, and Macron now faces a choice between sending the contested items back to parliament, which is highly unlikely, or signing the bill into law within two weeks. Macron has instructed his interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, to implement the law in the shortest possible time, according to an aide.

“The ruling is a snub for Macron because his government had negotiated and validated the bill,” said Hortense de Padirac, a Paris-based political scientist who teaches at Sciences Po. “If you’re signing off on measures that end up being deemed unconstitutional, then your credibility takes a hit.”

The immigration law is a flagship reform of Macron’s second term but his lack of an outright majority in the National Assembly made it impossible to approve it without the support of right-wing lawmakers. After difficult negotiations that hardened the original draft bill, the new legislation passed a final vote in December with backing from the conservative Republicains and Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally, which claimed an “ideological victory.”

The bill fueled anger among the president’s left-leaning supporters, however, and prompted the resignation of his health minister.

Republicains head Eric Ciotti said in a statement on Thursday that the government should present a new draft bill that includes all the items rejected by the constitutional court.

