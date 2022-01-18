(Bloomberg) -- France registered a record number of daily Covid-19 infections as the omicron variant spreads across the country, sending a growing number of patients to hospitals.

New cases totaled 464,769 Tuesday, according to data from the public health office. That far surpassed the previous high of 368,149 recorded a week ago.

The surge comes as France is poised to require a complete vaccination regimen for many public activities -- from eating in restaurants to attending the theater or getting on an airplane -- saying a recent negative test isn’t good enough anymore.

The change looms after President Emmanuel Macron took Europe’s aggressive stance against the unvaccinated up a notch earlier this month, saying he wants to “p--- off” people who don’t get their shots.

The number of patients hospitalized with Covid climbed by more than 3,000 in a week to 26,526 Tuesday, with 3,881 people being treated in intensive care, not far below an eight-month high reached on Jan. 12.

There were 375 new deaths linked to Covid on Tuesday, bringing the total recorded since the pandemic began to 127,638.

